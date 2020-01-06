CES gives award to cannabis product, but bans saying cannabis at show

CES 2020 - CES 2020 is about to explode with hype as we are already hearing about a slew of strange and awesome products that will be exhibited at the show.

But what if the product you are exhibiting is designed for something you technically cannot mention while you are exhibiting? On top of that, what if your product has also received an Innovation Award Honoree award for CES 2020? Keep Labs has unfortunately fallen into that specific category with their Keep smart storage container that is specifically designed for cannabis.

CTA the trade group behind CES has said to Keep Labs that even though the company has won an award for their Keep storage container they will only be able to exhibit the product if the company's signage, marketing materials and the product is completely free from cannabis, and any cannabis paraphernalia. Due to the product being designed specifically for cannabis, Keep Labs decided it was best not to exhibit at the show.