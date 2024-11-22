Comino servers with 8 x NVIDIA RTX 5090s are on pre-order - a sign the flagship GPU is close?

Or maybe a bit closer than we thought, anyway, as Comino has revealed liquid-cooled workstations and servers packing NVIDIA RTX 5090 GPUs.

NVIDIA's RTX 5090 has popped up on pre-order, kind of - not as a standalone product, of course, but as part of seriously powerful liquid-cooled servers and workstations from a vendor called Comino.

Fill in the form to 'secure your spot' and grab one of these heavyweight beasts from Comino (Image Credit: Comino)

The revelation came courtesy of a press release from Comino, spotted by Tom's Hardware, offering 'priority access' to would-be buyers of these workstations, so you can "be among the first to harness RTX 5090 power."

Comino explains:

"Comino is excited to open pre-orders for our next-generation liquid-cooled workstations and servers featuring the NVIDIA RTX 5090 GPUs.

"Designed for top performance, these systems are trusted by leading companies and reviewers. Built to thrive in harsh environments of up to 40°C, they deliver 100% performance and beyond, 24/7."

Comino's Grando server, which is equipped with eight RTX 5090 graphics cards, can be 'pre-ordered' via email or an online form, but as you might expect, this is more about registering your interest at this point - and providing details of the project you plan to use the system with. You'll then get an ETA for the arrival of your server (and stock will be limited to begin with, unsurprisingly).

There's certainly no pricing given yet, so we can't guess at what the RTX 5090 might pitch up at cost-wise.

It's still quite exciting to see the (potentially power-hungry) RTX 5090 actually mentioned in the spec of an upcoming product, though, and we can take this as a sign that the Blackwell flagship is indeed on the verge of arriving. Maybe a bit sooner than we thought, even?

After all, while most rumors pin the reveal date of the RTX 5090 as CES 2025 - with the RTX 5080 and perhaps even the RTX 5070 in tow - maybe this is a hint that other speculation, which suggested a late 2024 launch, might just be correct, after all. Obviously take that idea with a big old shovel full of seasoning.