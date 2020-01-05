ASUS Zephyrus G15: first gaming notebook: AMD's Ryzen 7 4800HS teased

CES 2020 - ASUS has just had its new Zephyrus G15 gaming laptop leak, with the ASUS Zephyrus G15 packing an unannounced AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS processor.

ASUS will be offering up two different models of its ASUS Zephyrus G15 gaming laptop and its 15.6-inch displays, with a 1080p 144Hz IPS panel and a 240Hz display. As for the GPU, we won't be seeing Navi inside of gaming notebooks just yet so ASUS is providing either a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB or GeForce RTX 2060 6GB graphics card.

Inside, the ASUS Zephyrus G15 gaming laptop can be configured with up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, 512GB or 1TB of NVMe storage, Wi-Fi 6 technology, a 76Wh 4-cell battery, a 180W PSU, and it comes in at 2.1kg in total.

I'll post more information on both AMD's unannounced Ryzen 7 4800HS processor (and the rest of the Zen 2-based mobile offerings) as well as the ASUS Zephyrus G15 gaming laptop as they arrive. For now, it's an interesting flex to see Ryzen CPUs and still the use of GeForce GPUs... but I'm hoping that changes very soon. I want to see some mobile Navi action.