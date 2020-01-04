Intel's new Frost Canyon NUC: super-small Comet Lake PC costs $700

Intel's new Frost Canyon NUC can cost up to $1295 when configured with its best internals

Intel has stepped it up with its new NUC (Next Unit of Computing) in the new NUC 10, with the new Frost Canyon NUC packing some super great internals into a small PC that c an easily fit anywhere on your desk.

The highest-end configuration of Intel's new NUC can pack Intel's latest 10th-gen Core i7-10710U processor, which boosts at up to 4.7GHz, has 12MB of cache, and rocks Intel's latest UHD graphics. This means that lower-end games, emulated games (this is a big market for PCs like this as well), and even esports titles can run without an issue at 1080p.

If you want this speed in a new Intel NUC you'll be spending $1295, but for that you'll get yourself 64GB of RAM (!!!), and a 1TB Samsung 970 EVO NVMe M.2 SSD. There are lower-end offerings with just 4GB of RAM and a 120GB for $705.

You'll get yourself USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A and USB 3.1 Type-C ports, as well as a 3.5mm audio jack, an Intel i219-V GbE port, and HDMI out. Inside, you'll also have a pre-installed Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 Wi-Fi card.