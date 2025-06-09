CherryTree's GeeFarce RTX 5027 POS custom mod: pre-built gaming PC inside a graphics card

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: CherryTree’s custom GeeFarce RTX 5027 POS is a unique PC built inside a graphics card shell, featuring an Intel NUC 13 Pro board with a Core i7-1370P CPU, 64GB RAM, and 2TB SSD. Designed as a creative, non-commercial project, it uses integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics instead of a discrete GPU. CherryTree’s custom GeeFarce RTX 5027 POS is a unique PC built inside a graphics card shell, featuring an Intel NUC 13 Pro board with a Core i7-1370P CPU, 64GB RAM, and 2TB SSD. Designed as a creative, non-commercial project, it uses integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics instead of a discrete GPU.

This is something you don't see every day: a custom gaming PC built into a graphics card... introducing CherryTree's new GeeFarce RTX 5027 POS. Check it out:

The folks over at GamersNexus have one in the flesh and give it the teardown process, revealing that the custom PC building shop and its new GeeFarce RTX 5027 POS (what a name) isn't something you can purchase. It's most likely the result of a customer request for a specific-themed custom PC and not something that is mass-produced.

Inside, the GeeFarce RTX 5027 POS has a PCB with the system on it, and the graphics card thermal solution as its cooling system. Even though the system arrives with a PCIe slot, you couldn't plug it into a system and use it (as a second PC plugged into your PCIe slot on your motherboard) as there are no PCIe power routing cables or an 8-pin PCIe power connector that would work like a regular PC.

Underneath the GPU cooling system is a board from a NUC Mini-PC, using the ASUS NUC 13 Pro and its Intel 13th Gen Core P-Series processor. There's also 64GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. The CPU in particular is the Core i7-1370P with 14 cores and 20 threads, while there's also dual HDMI 2.1 outputs and a Thunderbolt 4 port for super-fast I/O.

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

It might look like a regular GeForce RTX series graphics card, but the CherryTree GeeFarce RTX 5027 POS uses the integrated GPU -- which is an Intel Iris Xe GPU -- which isn't anywhere near as fast as a discrete GeForce graphics card. The Iris Xe GPU has 96 Execution Units and a max dynamic GPU clock of up to 1.5GHz.

CherryTree explains: "Behold... we give you the one and only GeeFarce 5027POS. This was a super fun build. We had the idea after the current GPU crisis with NVIDIA was heating up really badly and prices for even base models went through the roof".

"It was then, when we heard someone on YouTube say "You can get a whole PC for the price of just the GPU nowadays..." that we thought about grabbing an old and broken AORUS 20something off one of our shelves and just gut it completely and put an Intel NUC in it".

"The actual process was a bit more complicated and please bear in mind that this was made as an April Fool's Joke but it is actually a pretty nice little machine".

GamersNexus' description on YouTube reads: "This video is just for fun. A small PC case manufacturer called "CherryTree" hand-made this pre-built PC by hollowing-out a GIGABYTE video card, then named it the "RTX 5027 POS Edition." We're tearing it down and actually applying our testing lab to it. Because fun. The POS is shockingly well-built and very creative. We had fun with this one".