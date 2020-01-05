Tesla electric car shipments increased by 50% in 2019

Tesla delivered 367,600 vehicles in 2019 -- more cars than the previous two years COMBINED

Tesla delivered 367,500 vehicles in 2019 which marks a huge increase for the electric vehicle maker, as that is more than double the cars it shipped in the previous two years, combined.

Even just in Q4 2019, Tesla broke its own records for making close to 105,000 vehicles and delivering 112,000 vehicles. Most of this is from the super-popular Model 3 sedan, with 92,500 Model 3s delivered -- a 46% increase of Q4 2018, while delivering 19,450 Model S and Model X electric vehicles.

Tesla is bringing more Gigafactory locations online, with its recent Shanghai-based Gigafactory 3 churning out its Model 3 vehicles now. Tesla says that its new Gigafactory 3 facility has already made 1000 cars ready for consumers, and has a production run-rate of making more than 3000 cars per week (this excludes local battery pack production).

Gigafactory 3 will be the location of its new Model Y crossover, which Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk says will outsell the Model 3, Model S, and Model X... combined. Throw into the mix the much-hyped Tesla Cybertruck and the future looks bright for Tesla.