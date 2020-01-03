Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Amazon threatened to fire two employees for criticising climate policy

Two Amazon employee's have been warned that they will be fired if they continue speaking about their environmental policies

By: Jak Connor from 30 mins ago

Two Amazon employee's who spoke out against the companies current environmental policies say Amazon heavily warned them that they could be fired if they continued speaking out.

The two employee's Maren Costa and Jamie Kowalski spoke to The Washington Post about how they believe that Amazon is currently attributing to climate change by still supporting the use of oil and gas with its cloud computing business. Costa and Kowalski said that they were called into official Amazon human resources meetings where they were accused of violating the company's explicit external communications policy.

Costa, in particular, said that an Amazon lawyer sent her an email that said if future violations were detected it could "result in formal corrective action, up to and including termination of your employment with Amazon." Engadget reached out to Amazon for a statement and received the following: "Our policy regarding external communications is not new and we believe is similar to other large companies."

Continued: "We recently updated the policy and related approval process to make it easier for employees to participate in external activities such as speeches, media interviews, and use of the company's logo. As with any company policy, employees may receive a notification from our HR team if we learn of an instance where a policy is not being followed."

