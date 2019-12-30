Get a full night sleep in Kirby's mouth with this really weird pillow

Ever wondered what it would be like to sleep in Kirby's mouth? Now's your chance to find out

If Kirby is your favorite video game character, or if you have wondered what it would be like to rest your head in his mouth and have a nap, then you need this pillow.

On the Bandai website, the listing for a Kirby nap pillow demonstrates that buyers will be able to slide their heads into Kirby's mouth hole to have a rest either for a couple hours or the entire night if they like. Kirby's mouth hole measures in at 23 cm x 21 cm, which exceeds the head size of even the largest of people.

The Bandai website lists the Kirby nap pillow for 9,500 yen, which works out to be about $87USD. If that is too much for the official pillow, you can check out Amazon where some other sellers are selling the same designed pillow for much cheaper. Keep in mind though, these sellers might not be selling the officially licensed Nintendo version, so the mouth dimensions could be slightly off.