Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,535 Reviews & Articles | 66,104 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: PlayStation 5 is the easiest console to make games for, developers say

Get a full night sleep in Kirby's mouth with this really weird pillow

Ever wondered what it would be like to sleep in Kirby's mouth? Now's your chance to find out

By: Jak Connor from 22 mins ago

If Kirby is your favorite video game character, or if you have wondered what it would be like to rest your head in his mouth and have a nap, then you need this pillow.

full-night-sleep-kirbys-mouth-weird-pillow_02

On the Bandai website, the listing for a Kirby nap pillow demonstrates that buyers will be able to slide their heads into Kirby's mouth hole to have a rest either for a couple hours or the entire night if they like. Kirby's mouth hole measures in at 23 cm x 21 cm, which exceeds the head size of even the largest of people.

The Bandai website lists the Kirby nap pillow for 9,500 yen, which works out to be about $87USD. If that is too much for the official pillow, you can check out Amazon where some other sellers are selling the same designed pillow for much cheaper. Keep in mind though, these sellers might not be selling the officially licensed Nintendo version, so the mouth dimensions could be slightly off.

Buy at Amazon

DDARK Cartoon Kirby Stuffed Hat Plush Doll Headgear Pillow Nap Supply

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$16.99
$16.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/29/2019 at 11:17 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:p-bandai.jp
TRENDING NOW: PlayStation 5 is the easiest console to make games for, developers say
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2019 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.