Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,535 Reviews & Articles | 66,106 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: PlayStation 5 is the easiest console to make games for, developers say

Here's a video of how fast each planet spins in one slick giant globe

A new animated video shows how fast all the planets are spinning in comparison to each other

By: Jak Connor from 1 hour, 18 mins ago

If you didn't know, every planet in the solar system spins at a different speed. This is due to each of the planet's size and mass. So how fast are other planets spinning in comparison to Earth?

James O'Donoghue, a planetary scientist at the Japanese space agency (JAXA) and a former scientist over at NASA, has comprised a short animated video that gives us a clear visualization of each of the planets rotation speed. The video shows one globe, but each of the sections of the globe is the different planets in the solar system. Each is rotating at their respective speeds.

Earth rotates at 460 meters per second or roughly 1,000 miles per hour. This is how we established that there are 24 hours in one day. The above video shows how each of the other planet's full rotations compares to Earth's relative to our star. O'Donoghue said on Twitter, "I had the idea to make this back in December last year but I didn't think people would be interested in it." Since then, the video has had over 215,000 views.

Buy at Amazon

4M Solar System Planetarium - DIY Glow In The Dark Astronomy Planet Mo

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$10.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/30/2019 at 3:25 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:businessinsider.com.au
TRENDING NOW: PlayStation 5 is the easiest console to make games for, developers say
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2019 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.