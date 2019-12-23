Jedi: Fallen Order sold twice as many launch copies as Battlefront II

Jedi: Fallen Order is tremendously popular in digital sales, beating Battlefront II 2:1 at launch on consoles

Jedi: Fallen Order sold better than Battlefront II where it counts most, showing gamers are still avid for singleplayer-only experiences.

A bit ago EA announced Jedi: Fallen Order was the fastest-selling Star Wars game ever released on digital platforms. Now analyst firm SuperData adds more color, confirming Respawn's Jedi power fantasy sold 2.14 million copies digitally in November and hit 1/3rd of EA's internal sales target for the game at launch.

SuperData says Jedi: Fallen Order's digital copies on console outsold Battlefront II by more than 2 to 1 at launch. This is EA's most valuable metric; digital is most important because digital games cost less to distribute and typically make more money, and consoles pull in the lion's share of EA's yearly revenues thanks to the PS4's 100 million-strong installed base.

It's pretty interesting to see a singleplayer-only game without any sort of live game monetization outsell an online-based multiplayer game at launch...but we're betting Battlefront II's disastrous lootbox controversy considerably affected launch sales.

The Battlefront games are still massive successes, though. EA says that both Battlefront 1 and 2 have moved more than 33 million copies since 2015. That's on top of the millions and millions in microtransaction revenues both games have accrued over time.

EA currently forecasts Jedi: Fallen Order to sell between 6-8 million copies by then end of the current fiscal year in March 2020.

Respawn is currently developing a sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order that may release in 2021. EA's Motive studio is also working on a "really unique" smaller-scale Star Wars game that's reportedly releasing sometime next year.