Jedi: Fallen Order 2 may release by 2021 on next-gen consoles

Respawn is making a new third-person Star Wars game, and it's probably Jedi: Fallen Order 2

New job listings for Respawn's Star Wars team strongly hints a Jedi: Fallen Order sequel is in development.

Three new job listings confirm Respawn is making another third-person action adventure game in the Star Wars brand. Jedi: Fallen Order fits the bill nicely with its Uncharted-meets-The-Force-Unleashed gameplay. The developer is trying to fill some serious high-level positions, indicating the project is still in early phases of development. All of these listings were opened recently so they're not old ones for the original Jedi: Fallen Order.

Right now Respawn is hiring for a level designer, a senior software engineer, and a senior character artist.

"We're picturing someone who is passionate about the Star Wars Universe and is invigorated by the idea of coding third person action/adventure games," reads a listing.

A sequel makes sense given the game's huge acclaim and sales figures (it became the fastest-selling Star Wars game in history).

This actually isn't the first time we heard about a sequel. Kotaku's Jason Schreier, who has close connections with the goings-on at game studios, pretty much indicated a sequel was in development during a recent Splitscreen podcast (warning, spoiler heavy!).

EA's Star Wars games got off to a rough start with two cancellations: First Visceral's unique Project Ragtag game was cancelled, then EA Vancouver's open world Project Orca was cancelled too.

There are currently two known Star Wars games in development: the new unannounced game at Respawn, and EA Motive's Montreal studio's "unique Star Wars experience."

We expect Respawn's game to release after EA Motive's. EA recently said they expect a new Star Wars game to release by Fiscal Year 2022, which ends on March 31, 2021. So a new Star Wars game will release by 2021, and EA Motive's project has been in development for a while.

The current Star Wars games timeline looks something like this:

2015 - Battlefront (released)

2016 - Various DLC packs for BF1 and Galaxy of Heroes (released)

2017 - Battlefront II (released)

2018 - Visceral's Project Ragtag (cancelled)

2019 - Jedi: Fallen Order (released)

2020 - Project Orca (cancelled)

2020 - Motive's unannounced Star Wars game?

2021-2022 - Respawn's new Star Wars game?

Respawn is also pretty busy. Right now Respawn has multiple projects in development including: