PornHub in 2019 transferred 6,597 petabytes of data, 209GB per second

PornHub's data transfer over the course of 2019 would reach the edge of space if it was in hardware form

PornHub has released its annual internal data insights revealing some interesting information about one of the most popular websites on the planet.

According to the insights which have been released onto the official PornHub Insights website, the site which is placed in the top 50 sites in global Alexa rankings transferred a staggering 6,597 petabytes worth of data. That number is further broken down to a ridiculous 18,073 terabytes per day, and an even more ridiculous 753,041 gigabytes per hour, and finally 209 gigabytes of data per second.

The info-graphic also indicates that the website had 42 billion website visits over the course of the year, with the United States easily being the country with the most visits. The total website visits number equates to 115 million visits per day. We also learn that 6.83 million videos uploaded, bringing 1.36 million hours of new content to watch. PornHub says, "If you started watching 2019's new videos in 1850, you would still be watching them today". To bring it back to the previous paragraph where all the data transfer is mentioned, PornHub says "If you copied all that data onto hard drives they would reach 100km high to the edge of space."