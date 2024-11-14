All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Storage

Solidigm intros the world's highest capacity PCIe SSD, with its new 122TB SSD for AI workloads

Solidigm unveils the world's highest capacity PCIe SSD with the introduction of its huge 122TB data center SSD, aimed at AI-focused workloads.

Solidigm intros the world's highest capacity PCIe SSD, with its new 122TB SSD for AI workloads
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Solidigm has launched the world's highest capacity PCIe SSD, the 122TB D5-P5336, aimed at AI-focused workloads. This SSD offers unlimited Random Writes endurance for 5 years and significantly improves power and space efficiency in data centers.

Solidigm has just unveiled the world's highest capacity PCIe SSD with an untouchable 122TB of storage capacity, with the new data center SSD targeting AI-focused workloads. Check it out:

Solidigm intros the world's highest capacity PCIe SSD, with its new 122TB SSD for AI workloads 903
2

The new Solidigm D5-P5336 data center SSD doubles the space of Solidigm's earlier 61.44TB version of the drive, and is the world's first SSD with unlimited Random Writes endurance for 5 years, which makes it the perfect SSD solution for AI and data-intensive workloads.

Greg Matson, Senior Vice President of Strategic Planning and Marketing at Solidigm, explains: "Data center architects are scrambling to solve their power and space efficiency needs, and they can help address these issues with Solidigm's 122TB D5-P5336 that is designed to make every watt and square inch count. This massive capacity SSD is a game-changer - using far fewer watts per terabyte and freeing up valuable energy for other data center and edge power priorities".

Ultra-High Density SSDs Improving Power and Space Equation

By the numbers, the 122TB D5-P5336 drive:

  • Consumes up to 84 percent less storage power in network-attached storage (NAS) deployments versus legacy hybrid hard-disk drive (HDD) + TLC (triple-level cell) solutions;
  • Improves power density at the edge with 3.4X more terabytes per watt versus 30TB TLC;
  • Enables up to 4 petabytes of storage per one rack unit; and
  • Is designed by the pioneers of QLC, so can be deployed with confidence.

The new Solidigm drives also store more data in a smaller footprint, enabling more efficient and more scalable data center and edge designs that:

  • Achieve up to a 4:1 NAS footprint reduction versus legacy HDD + TLC solutions; and
  • Store 4x more data in space-constrained edge installations versus 30TB TLC.

Travis Vigil, senior vice president, ISG Product Management, Dell Technologies, added: "The AI opportunity does not come without challenges, and organizations today are making unprecedented infrastructure power and space decisions. Dell Technologies believes that higher density provides the path to maximizing storage energy efficiency while minimizing data center footprint. As we strive towards density in our own solutions, we look forward to continued storage innovations like Solidigm's new 122TB D5-P5336 solid-state drive".

Photo of the SABRENT Rocket 5 2TB
Best Deals: SABRENT Rocket 5 2TB
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
$339.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/14/2024 at 8:19 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:news.solidigm.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles