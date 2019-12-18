Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,528 Reviews & Articles | 65,975 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: OnePlus 8 Pro: 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 50W charger

Instagram rolls out new collage layout feature to Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories now has a new layout feature, check it out now

By: Jak Connor from 2 hours, 28 mins ago

Instagram has just rolled out a new feature for the layout section of Instagram Stories. This new feature will allow users to create a cool collage.

The news was announced via the official Instagram Twitter account, which says that users can now capture and share multiple photos in their stories. The new update adds a collage feature that allows users to choose between two and six photos to combine together.

Instagram are continuously thinking of new innovative ways to keep its userbase using their stories section and not go back over to Snapchat. Or on the other side of the fence - attract Snapchat users over to Instagram. Instagram will no doubt, continue to add new features to their layout section, that will be designed to attract new users and keep their regular ones.

Buy at Amazon

Instagram Secrets: The Underground Playbook for Growing Your Following (0692873953)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$17.96
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/18/2019 at 12:46 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com
TRENDING NOW: OnePlus 8 Pro: 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 50W charger
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2019 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.