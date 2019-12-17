Cadillac 2021 Escalade SUV has a huge 38-inch curved OLED display

Tesla might be getting all of the hype for its ultra-slick Cybertruck, but that doesn't mean other carmakers can't make waves -- with Cadillac looking to stir the pot with its upcoming 2021 Escalade SUV.

Cadillac has announced that its new 2021 Escalade SUV will feature a gigantic curved 38-inch OLED display with "twice" the pixel density of as 4K TV. We will get our first look of the new 2021 Escalade SUV in February 2020, while Cadillac is promising the new car will be available in "late 2020".

There's no other details on the car as of yet, but we should expect it to have touchscreen capabilities at the very least. Cadillac will be rolling out the first tease during "Oscars week" which kicks off on February 4, 2020.