Here's Amazon's best last-minute gaming gift deals - up to 59% off
Here's a full list of Amazon's last-minute Christmas gifts for your gaming friend or child
Christmas time is almost upon us, and that means those people who haven't yet shopped for their significant other or family member might need some fast ideas.
If you know your family member, partner or friend is into gaming then you are in luck because I've compiled a huge list of Amazon's best last-minute Christmas deals. Amazon has discounted a large range of fantastic games that a gamer in your life would appreciate you picking up for him/her.
Not only has Amazon introduced some pretty crazy discounts to some awesome games, but they have also slashed prices for select gaming hardware as well. Amazon has discounts for the Oculus Go VR Headset, Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, Xbox One S, and Sega Genesis Mini. We even have discounts for those PC gamers out there that need a new keyboard. I have listed all of the best deals below.
Best last-minute Christmas gaming gifts and deals at Amazon
- Death Stranding - PlayStation 4 - $39.99 was $59.99 save $20 (33%)
- Borderlands 3 - PlayStation 4 - $34.99 was $59.99 save $25 (42%)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of The Year Edition - PlayStation 4 - $19.99 was $39.99 save $20 (50%)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3 Month Membership [Digital Code] - $44.99
- NBA 2K20 (PC) - $30 was $60 save $30 (50%)
- Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console (Disc-free Gaming) - $149 was $250 save $101 (40%)
- Oculus Go Standalone Virtual Reality Headset - 64GB - $199 was $249 save $50 (20%)
- Sega Genesis Mini - Genesis - $59 was $79 save $20 (25%)
- Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - $119.99 was $169 save $50 (29%)
- Crash Team Racing - Nintendo Switch - $25.99 was $39.99 save $14.05 (35%)
- Daemon X Machina - Nintendo Switch - $44.94 was $59.99 save $10.05 (25%)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - PlayStation 4 Definitive Edition - $19.99 was $29.95 save $9.96 (33%)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 - PlayStation 4 - $24.75 was $59.99 save $35.24 (59%)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition Hits - PlayStation 4 - $12.48 was $19.99 save $7.51 (38%)
- >> NEXT STORY: Instagram's AI thinks the word 'stupid' is too offensive for a caption
- << PREVIOUS STORY: Rick and Morty Season 4 will return in 2020 - should be end of January