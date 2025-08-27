Judas will go deeper than BioShock with meaningful villains that react to how you play

TL;DR: Ken Levine's new sci-fi shooter Judas deepens character-driven gameplay beyond BioShock, featuring the Big 3-Tom, Nefertiti, and Hope-each with unique motives. Players navigate complex relationships, making impactful choices that affect trust, alliances, and the story's emotional resonance on the journey to Proxima.

Ken Levine and Ghost Story Games today revealed some surprising new tidbits about their new game Judas, and how the sci-fi shooter will go deeper than the BioShock trilogy.

BioShock had some pretty deep moments, especially the second game where you played as a Big Daddy. With his next game Judas, original BioShock series creator Ken Levine wants to amp up the meaningful character interactions and make the experiences more resonant, interesting, and impactful.

In a recent update, Levine briefly outlined Judas' villainy system and gave a bunch of new info about the protagonist and antagonists. The game has three principal characters that players can either make their friends or enemies. The Big 3, as it's called, is made up of a trio of characters with their own interests and motivations.

Tom - Sheriff Tom Austin was chosen as one of the Big 3 to maintain security and order on the journey to Proxima. After discovering he's a robot, he loses control of the ship, his family, and his purpose. Reignite Tom's passion for the Mission to ensure an idyllic and prosperous future for humanity. Queen Nefertiti - Dr. Nefertiti Okeke was the member of the Big 3 responsible for the health and survival of the passengers on the Mayflower. Unlike Tom and Hope, Nefertiti embraces her new identity as a robot, seeing it as the next stage of humanity's evolution. Together, you and Nefertiti can remake humanity in your idealized image for a better tomorrow on Proxima. Hope - Hope Jimenez was everyone's best friend on the Mayflower. As one of the Big 3, she was entrusted with the passengers' social needs, always there to lend a shoulder to cry on. When she learns she's a robot, her reality shatters. Everything she believed about being needed, and loved, is gone. Now, Hope's ready to end it all. Help her find a way to wipe her code for good, and you'll earn yourself a life of peace and solitude on Proxima.