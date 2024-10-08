Celebrating 25 years of tech publishing!
TT Show Episode 54 - NVIDIA's complete dominance of the GPU market is a concern and more

Saudi Arabia actually reduced its stake in Nintendo

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) actually reduced its stake in Nintendo's shares, dropping by a percentage point following recent reports.

Published
1 minute read time

Previous reports indicated that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) could increase its stake in Nintendo's shares, but the wealth fund has actually decreased its amount of shares.

Saudi Arabia actually reduced its stake in Nintendo 433
2

Two days ago, Japanese publication Kyodo News reported that Saudi Arabia could buy up more gaming stock in Nintendo, as per a small snippet of conversation with crown prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al-Saud during Tokyo Game Show 2024. As it turns out, the Saudi sovereign wealth fund has now reduced its stake in the Mario maker.

As per new regulatory documents filed in Japan, Saudi Arabia's PIF has shed an entire percentage point of its shares in Nintendo. The PIF now has 7.54% of shares as opposed to the 8.58% it previously had as of June 2024. This equates to roughly 97.6 million shares (worth about $5.3 billion) currently held by the PIF as versus the 111.45 million shares (about $6 billion) that it formerly held. This represents a decrease of approximately 1.69 million shares, or some $700 million in worth.

The Kyodo News report had been amended shortly after, with the Saudi prince saying: "It's important to keep the communication going so you get there in the right way. We don't want to rush into anything."

Through its Savvy Games Group subsidiary, the Saudi PIF has made numerous sizable investments in gaming, ranging from buying up stakes in companies like Electronic Arts, Koei Tecmo, and even acquiring major groups like Scopely, the team behind the mega-hit $3 billion Monopoly Go! title.

NEWS SOURCE:cnbc.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

