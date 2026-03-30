Starfield's $70 premium edition tops PlayStation Store pre-orders at #1, Xbox has 4 out of the top 10 spots

The current standings on the PlayStation Store once again highlight the size of Microsoft with multiple games popping up on its competitor's pre-orders.

TL;DR: Microsoft takes over the PlayStation Store's US pre-order charts with multiple editions of Starfield and Diablo IV expansions, highlighting its strong presence despite platform rivalry.

While scouting the PlayStation Store's top pre-order charts on the web, I noticed something interesting: Microsoft has a huge presence on the platform, which isn't surprising, but what is most noteworthy is how different editions of the same game have populated Sony's most pre-ordered games.

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At the time of writing, Xbox is once again taking over the PlayStation Store's pre-order charts in the United States (this also happened a year ago prior in March 2025). Given Microsoft's size--it owns Activision, Xbox Game Studios, and Bethesda--this is somewhat predictable. What's most interesting isn't just the placement of the games but the number of SKU variations that are on the list.

According to the PlayStation Store's current pre-order standings, which were screen-grabbed via the PS Store web version, Starfield's more-expensive $70 premium edition is the top #1 pre-ordered game in the United States. That makes sense, as Starfield is the next big Bethesda game and it was exclusive to Xbox for multiple years.

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There are actually two versions of Starfield in the top 10: The base version of Starfield also shows up at #7.

Sony's own new first-party PlayStation 5 game, Saros, also has two versions on the charts; the $80 deluxe edition holding a high #5 spot and the base $70 version at #15. This could indicate that US PS5 owners are more tolerant to higher-priced editions of games.

Zooming out the top 10, Microsoft's lead becomes more clear. Xbox has 4 out of the top 10 most pre-ordered games thanks to two editions of Starfield and two editions of the Diablo IV Lord of Hatred expansion.

Pulling back even farther, we see Blizzard's multi-SKU paying off even more as there are actually four separate editions of the Diablo IV Lord of Hatred expansion in the top 24.

So, what does this tell us? Microsoft is massive, and Xbox will continue its symbiotic relationship with PlayStation wherein its games are sold on rival platforms for the technical benefit of both groups--Sony gets a cut of all of these sales.

The multi-game strategy and breaking of exclusivity could continue paying off for Xbox, and it'll be interesting to see how these standings are reflected in Xbox's quarterly earnings.