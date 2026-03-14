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Tech expert comments on PS6 performance versus Xbox's Project Helix

Tech experts have weighed in on the upcoming console generation, providing estimates on whether the performance gap will be decisive for consumers.

Tech expert comments on PS6 performance versus Xbox's Project Helix
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Tech and Science Editor
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TL;DR: Microsoft's Project Helix Xbox aims to be the most powerful console of its generation, with higher performance metrics than the PS6. However, experts say the performance gap is not significant enough to cause major gameplay differences, while production costs may favor the PS6's smaller, monolithic design.

Microsoft recently unveiled Project Helix, the company's next-generation Xbox console, and said it would be the most powerful console of the generation.

Tech expert comments on PS6 performance versus Xbox's Project Helix 615615165
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However, according to the tech experts at Digital Foundry, one of the leading sources on information on all things gaming and tech-related, the difference between Project Helix and the PS6 is "not that meaningful". Digital Foundry provided this information in the latest episode of the Digital Foundry Podcast, where they evaluated the leaked specifications of both consoles.

Despite Digital Foundry's comments, renowned leaker Kepler_L2, a renowned leaker in the GPU space, wrote, the difference between the PS6, and Project Helix, will be bigger than the difference between the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. "For Magnus (Project Helix APU) it's ~25% higher TFlops/Tex rate, ~33% higher Front-end BW, Geom rate, Pixel rate plus 140% more LLC and 20% more memory bandwidth," the leaker wrote."

"I agree that it's not enough to make a huge difference, like Magnus running something at 60 FPS while the PS6 can only handle 30 FPS, or running Path Tracing in a game where the PS6 can only handle RT, wrote Kepler_L2"

"Because the new Xbox Magnus die is also over 400mm squared, even though I think it is a dual die design, that is a considerably large die for a console. Whereas PS6 seems to be a die around PS5 Pro size, as it's a very svelte die that's monolithic, so that should be cheaper to produce just by its nature as well," added Digital Foundry's Oliver Mackenzie

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News Source:wccftech.com

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Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO, G.Skill's Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4 3600MHz, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 FE. It runs WD_BLACK's SN8100 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by NZXT's Kraken 360mm, housed in Lian Li's Lancool III, and powered by Corsair's RM1000x SHIFT. Accessories include the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard, Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 274UPF monitor.

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