Tech expert comments on PS6 performance versus Xbox's Project Helix

Tech experts have weighed in on the upcoming console generation, providing estimates on whether the performance gap will be decisive for consumers.

TL;DR: Microsoft's Project Helix Xbox aims to be the most powerful console of its generation, with higher performance metrics than the PS6. However, experts say the performance gap is not significant enough to cause major gameplay differences, while production costs may favor the PS6's smaller, monolithic design.

Microsoft recently unveiled Project Helix, the company's next-generation Xbox console, and said it would be the most powerful console of the generation.

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However, according to the tech experts at Digital Foundry, one of the leading sources on information on all things gaming and tech-related, the difference between Project Helix and the PS6 is "not that meaningful". Digital Foundry provided this information in the latest episode of the Digital Foundry Podcast, where they evaluated the leaked specifications of both consoles.

Despite Digital Foundry's comments, renowned leaker Kepler_L2, a renowned leaker in the GPU space, wrote, the difference between the PS6, and Project Helix, will be bigger than the difference between the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. "For Magnus (Project Helix APU) it's ~25% higher TFlops/Tex rate, ~33% higher Front-end BW, Geom rate, Pixel rate plus 140% more LLC and 20% more memory bandwidth," the leaker wrote."

"I agree that it's not enough to make a huge difference, like Magnus running something at 60 FPS while the PS6 can only handle 30 FPS, or running Path Tracing in a game where the PS6 can only handle RT, wrote Kepler_L2"