A new Samsung PCIe 5.0 QLC SSD is in the works with a custom RISC-V controller

TL;DR: Samsung announced the BM9K1, a PCIe Gen 5 QLC SSD designed for personal AI applications, featuring a new RISC-V-based controller that boosts energy efficiency by 23% over its predecessor. It offers up to 11.4 GB/s read speeds, 1.6x better performance, and will launch in 2027 with capacities up to 2 TB.

Samsung has just announced its next-generation solid-state drive for AI applications, the BM9K1. Unveiled at the China Flash Market Summit 2026, this drive is a high-performance, efficient PCIe Gen 5 SSD that uses QLC NAND flash at a relatively cost-effective price. Samsung is targeting the "personal AI" segment with this SSD, which serves as a bridge between consumer devices and large-scale AI applications.

Perhaps the most interesting part of this SSD is its new proprietary Samsung controller, based on the open-source RISC-V instruction set. This new controller replaces the ARM-based controller that Samsung currently uses, and enables them to optimize the drive's energy efficiency and get the most out of QLC NAND flash for AI workloads.

Samsung claims a 23% improvement in efficiency over the previous BM9C1 model, an impressive figure that will have to be tested when the drive eventually comes out. However, the improved efficiency will be crucial for small-form-factor PCs and laptops that don't have much thermal headroom.

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The drive's performance figures are not well known at this point, but one notable figure is its sequential read speed of up to 11.4 GB/s. This is possible, of course, thanks to the PCIe Gen 5 connectivity, which offers double the bandwidth of PCIe 4.0. The write speeds are not yet known, but they are expected to be around 10 GB/s. Samsung says the drive will deliver a 1.6x performance improvement over its predecessor, the BM9C1.

According to Samsung's product roadmap, the BM9K1 QLC SSD is expected to launch in 2027. It will be available in three capacities: 512GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB. Of course, more information about the drive's speed and endurance is expected as we get closer to the official launch. It will be interesting to see whether Samsung keeps its promises when the product eventually launches, or whether we will see another promising prospect sacrificed in light of the ongoing DRAM shortage.