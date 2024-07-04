RISC-V systems support replacing RAM sticks WITHOUT powering off the system

RISC-V chips support memory hot-plugging, swap out your RAM on-the-fly without powering the system off, under v6.11 of the mainline Linux kernel.

The upcoming version 6.11 of the mainline Linux kernel has support for RISC-V memory hot plugging, meaning you can pull RAM sticks out of your PC without turning it off... very nice.

The Linux kernel already supported this RAM hot-swappable feature for other CPU architectures, but for the long-term health of the open-architecture RISC-V processors, this is a good step in the right direction. We're used to hot-plugging and hot-swapping HDDs and SSDs out of systems, but hot-plugging RAM is magical.

Memory hot-plugging is also something that's not new; as Tom's Hardware reports, it was available on the ultra-retro Zilog Z80 CPUs that were released all the way back in the 1980s. Fast-forward to today, and RAM hot-swapping is usually something reserved for server motherboards with dedicated server versions of Windows and most Linux distributions.

RISC-V processors getting RAM hot-swapping abilities will help the RISC-V architecture moving forward, with the enterprise and server markets pretty much dominated by x86 processors form Intel and AMD, as well as AI accelerators and AI GPUs from the likes of AMD and NVIDIA. Moving to RISC-V isn't something companies will do overnight, but the server market is a big business and RAM hot-swapping is a big deal.

It would be great to see RAM hot-swapping on the regular desktop PC, but there's no real need for it, although it's very cool to see in the RISC-V scene, that's for sure.

NEWS SOURCE:tomshardware.com

