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Man buys Xbox 360 for $6, discovers extremely rare Grand Theft Auto developer kit

An old Xbox 360 console was purchased for $6 from the trunk of a car, and then the buyer discovered it was a Rockstar North developer kit for GTA IV.

Man buys Xbox 360 for $6, discovers extremely rare Grand Theft Auto developer kit
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Tech and Science Editor
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TL;DR: A UK buyer found a Rockstar North GTA 4 development kit inside a £5 Xbox 360 from a car boot sale. The kit contains unreleased assets, character models, and missions, revealing unseen game content. Attempts to sell it on eBay were blocked due to intellectual property issues.

A man in the United Kingdom purchased an old Xbox 360 for £5 ($6.64) from a car boot sale in Edinburgh, and within it was a Rockstar North development kit for Grand Theft Auto 4.

The development kit had a stunningly big prototype of the classic Grand Theft Auto 4, which debuted on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 on April 29, 2008. The buyer took to the GTAForums to share a link to the extracted development kit, which revealed a ton of previously unseen assets, character models, missions, and other aspects of the game.

For those wondering what a development kit for GTA 4 actually is, it's essentially a pre-release version of the game that includes extra tools that give developers deeper access to the system.

Man buys Xbox 360 for $6, discovers extremely rare Grand Theft Auto developer kit 156651165
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Developer kits are provided to employees to test various aspects of a title, allowing developers to fine-tune the game and improve the final release. It's not uncommon for these developer kits to include assets and files that don't make it into the final release, which appears to be the case here.

The contents of the developer kit have been dumped and uploaded, with an extensive list of the files. Furthermore, the GTAForums user janmatant, who claims to have purchased the console from the trunk of someone's car, said they attempted to sell the developer kit on eBay, but the listing was taken down for "intellectual property" violations. Despite these violations, Janmatant is still looking to sell the developer kit.

In other Grand Theft Auto news, reports indicate that GTA 6 is going to have a next-gen breakable glass system for vehicles.

Photo of the Grand Theft Auto IV Xbox 360 Game
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News Sources:gtaforums.com, gtaforums.com, ia800403.us.archive.org, and reddit.com

Tech and Science Editor

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Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

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