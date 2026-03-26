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GTA 6 to have next-gen breakable glass system for vehicles, reveals Rockstar developer

A former Rockstar developer detailed a next-generation procedural breakable glass system designed for vehicles and props on their LinkedIn account.

GTA 6 to have next-gen breakable glass system for vehicles, reveals Rockstar developer
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TL;DR: A former Rockstar developer revealed on LinkedIn that Grand Theft Auto 6 will include a next-generation procedural breakable glass system for vehicles and props. They also contributed to tools capturing detailed game visuals, with the information later removed, indicating its authenticity.

A former Rockstar developer has revealed in their LinkedIn employment history and responsibilities that Grand Theft Auto 6 will feature a next-generation procedural, breakable glass system.

GTA fans are patiently waiting for the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 in December this year, and in the meantime, they are hunting for any new details about the highly anticipated title. Well, it appears one has been found: a Reddit user spotted a former Rockstar Games developer's LinkedIn page and snagged a screenshot of their employment history. This developer was a Graphics Programmer at Rockstar, and their profile states that they worked on a next-generation procedural breakable glass system intended for "vehicles and props".

The former employee worked at Rockstar from February 2020 to April 2023, during which they worked specifically on GTA 6. In addition to working on GTA 6's next-generation breakable glass system, the developer was also involved in designing the tools Rockstar used to capture the finer details of the game, which would most likely be used in trailers, screenshots, and other promotional material. To add some more spice to the detail, since it was discovered, the developer has removed those details from their LinkedIn account, suggesting there is some legitimacy to the information.

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News Sources:rockstarintel.com and reddit.com

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Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

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