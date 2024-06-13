NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will deliver keynote speech at SIGGRAPH 2024 on July 29

SIGGRAPH 2024 begins on July 28, celebrating its 50th anniversary, with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang announced as one of the keynote speakers.

SIGGRAPH, or Special Interest Group on Computer Graphics and Interactive Techniques, is an annual conference that looks into the world of computer graphics. We're talking academics, developers, and GPU makes like NVIDIA and AMD. SIGGRAPH takes place on July 28, running through to August 1.

The official SIGGRAPH page explains Jensen: "Jensen Huang founded NVIDIA in 1993 and has served since its inception as president, chief executive officer, and a member of the board of directors. Huang has been elected to the National Academy of Engineering and is a recipient of the Semiconductor Industry Association's highest honor, the Robert N. Noyce Award; IEEE Founder's Medal; the Dr. Morris Chang Exemplary Leadership Award; and honorary doctorate degrees from National Chiao Tung University, National Taiwan University, and Oregon State University".

"He has been named the world's best CEO by The Economist and Harvard Business Review, as well as Fortune's Businessperson of the Year and one of TIME magazine's 100 most influential people. He holds a BSEE degree from Oregon State University and an MSEE degree from Stanford".