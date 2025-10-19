Battlefield 6 is playable on 4GB GPUs like the GeForce RTX 1650 SUPER from 2019

New videos that test the limits of the game show Battlefield 6 is playable on older 4GB GPUs like the GeForce RTX 1650 SUPER and Radeon RX 570.

Battlefield 6's launch, from a sales, reception, and player sentiment perspective, has been one of the most positive and most significant in the franchise's long history. Although the whole game is available to play across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles, the game and series have always been synonymous with PC gaming. And on that note, Battlefield 6 has debuted in a polished and optimized state that runs smoothly on the most popular PC gaming hardware of 2025.

This includes GPUs like the GeForce RTX 3060 and RTX 4060, where it's possible to get a smooth 60+ FPS experience even during the game's most chaotic moments. Turns out, Battlefield 6 is also playable on old 4GB GPUs that you can pick up for less than the cost of the game, including the GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER and Radeon RX 570.

These GPUs, from 2019 and 2017, respectively, were mainstream or sub-$200 budget offerings when they debuted, so they're not exactly cutting-edge. And with 4GB of VRAM, you'd think that there would be no way to run one of the biggest and most visually impressive shooters of the year and get a playable experience. Well, it's possible thanks to a pair of new videos by YouTube creator and fan of old-school GPUs, RandomGaminginHD.

Naturally, running on the GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB GPU means turning the settings down to 'Low' to reduce the memory footprint. Interestingly, to achieve a stable or playable 60 FPS at 1080p, AMD's FSR and Intel's XeSS don't really deliver on that promise on account of the 4GB VRAM limit. Instead, the game's internal resolution scaling at 50 or 60% is required, which admittedly makes the game look "pretty horrible" with AA or anti-aliasing disabled.

When it comes to the Radeon RX 570 4GB GPU, which can be picked up for less than the price of a copy of Battlefield 6, it's a similar situation. Paired with the same Intel Core i5-12400F Processor, hitting 60FPS at 1080p is a similar situation of using the game's resolution scaling option instead of FSR at 60%. Again, the visuals take a big hit, to the point where it kind of looks like the game is running on a console like the PlayStation 3 or Xbox 360.

Still, it's impressive to see a steady and mostly stable 60 FPS running on a GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER or Radeon RX 570.