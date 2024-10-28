Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered PC requirements revealed, GeForce RTX 4080 required for 4K 60FPS

The 1080p 60FPS GPU requirements for Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered have also been updated, going from a GeForce GTX 1060 to the GeForce RTX 3060.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is an updated version of the original open-world adventure in the Horizon series for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro, and PC. Its visuals align with its sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, with revamped lighting, environments, character detail enhanced 4K textures, more foliage, and even 10 hours of new mocap animation. As seen in the announcement trailer, the updated graphics are pretty impressive.

It also adds full Dual Sense controller integration and support to the game and will be available as a $10 upgrade to those that owned the original. The PC version will support DLSS 3, FSR 3.1, Ultrawide (21:9), Super Ultrawide (32:9), and even triple monitor setups. Like the original, it supports a wide range of hardware; however, with PC developer Nixxes Software posting the PC hardware requirements to social media - it's a far more hardware-intensive game than the original release.

The recommended specs have been bumped up. The original release's CPU requirement of an Intel Core i7-4770K at 3.5GHz or Ryzen 5 1500X at 3.5GHz has been updated to an Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600. The recommended hardware on the GPU side has also been bumped up, going from a GeForce RTX 1060 or Radeon RX 580 to a GeForce RTX 3060 or Radeon RX 5700.

Playing Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered at 4K 60FPS using the game's 'Very High' preset goes one step further, with the game asking for at least a GeForce RTX 4080 or Radeon RX 7900 XT. On the plus side, this is probably for the mode that pushes the visuals even further than the PS5 or PS5 Pro - but it's still a tall order for a 2024 release.

For the 1440P 60FPS sweet spot, a GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800 is recommended, which makes sense. As per previous PC ports of PlayStation titles, these hardware requirements (unless specified) do not include DLSS or FSR - so performance can be pushed even higher with upscaling and Frame Generation.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered - PC Requirements

Minimum

Preset: Very Low

AVG Performance: 720p @ 30 FPS

Processor: Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 4GB

Storage: 135GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher)

Recommended

Preset: Medium

AVG Performance: 1080p @ 60 FPS

Processor: Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700

Storage: 135GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher)

High

Preset: High

AVG Performance: 1440P @ 60 FPS, 4K @ 30 FPS

Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800

Storage: 135GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher)

