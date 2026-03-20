OpenAI is building a new 'super app' designed to unify ChatGPT, its browser, and Codex

OpenAI is working on a new 'super app' that combines all of its resources into a single app, streamlining the user experience across OpenAI services.

TL;DR: OpenAI plans to launch a desktop "super app" combining ChatGPT, its browser, and Codex to streamline user experience. Led by Fidji Simo and supported by Greg Brockman, the app will integrate agentic AI capable of decision-making and task execution, addressing fragmentation across multiple applications.

OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, is looking to the desktop to release a new "super app" that combines ChatGPT, its new browser, and its Codex app.

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The information comes from Wall Street Journal and CNBC reports, citing an OpenAI spokesperson, who said OpenAI's Chief of Applications, Fidji Simo, will be at the helm of the new "super app" and overseeing its implementation. Additionally, OpenAI President Greg Brockman will assist with its rollout. The idea behind the new desktop app is to combine all of OpenAI's resources to streamline the user experience across its services.

OpenAI hasn't officially announced the new app yet, but according to a response from Simo written in an X post, "Companies go through phases of exploration and phases of refocus; both are critical. But when new bets start to work, like we're seeing now with Codex, it's very important to double down on them and avoid distractions. Really glad we're seizing this moment."

Furthermore, the WSJ report cites an internal memo Simo sent to employees, stating that OpenAI has realized it's spread too thin across too many separate applications and that now work needs to be done to consolidate this fragmentation. Currently, it remains unclear when this new "super app" will be available, but reports indicate that once OpenAI has finished implementing agentic AI capabilities into the app, the company will begin working on releasing it.

Notably, the agents within the app will be able to make decisions, use tools, and perform tasks such as writing software or analyzing data.