Pearl Abyss stock finally rebounds, up +23% following Crimson Desert sales announcement

TL;DR: Pearl Abyss's stock rebounded after Crimson Desert sold 3 million copies in five days despite a low Metacritic score. The strong sales eased investor concerns, boosting shares by 23%. The company plans post-launch expansions, DLC, and potential multiplayer based on market demand.

Pearl Abyss's stock is starting to stabilize as investors react to Crimson Desert's strong sales milestones.

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South Korean game developer Pearl Abyss has seen its share value rebound following a sharp drop. Shortly after the launch of its first-ever singleplayer AAA game Crimson Desert, Pearl Abyss was faced with plummeting shares due to the game's 78 Metacritic score--these scores can influence and affect how many copies of a game are sold.

It turns out that investors' worries were premature. Crimson Desert has sold quite well, first moving 2 million copies in its first day of sale, and then moving 3 million units in five days. These are strong numbers for any new game, especially a title set in a new IP. The last announcement has caught the attention of investors, and Pearl Abyss's stock has now shot up by +23% to 50,200 KRW per share at the time of publication.

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Apparently, this radical fluctuation in video game company share prices is normal for the region; Dr. Serkan Toto, an analyst based in Japan, notes that this "happens in Asian markets all the time with game stocks."

While the game is currently singleplayer-only, it's possible that Pearl Abyss could open up some sort of multiplayer for Crimson Desert.

In an earnings call from February, Pearl Abyss corporate leadership says that post-launch expansions, DLC, and updates will arrive, potentially even multiplayer--if the market deems it appropriate.

"After the launching of Crimson Desert, we are going to consecutively also have the showcasing of DokeV and Plan 8, and also, according to market needs, have expansion to DLC and multi-play as well," reads a translation from the call.