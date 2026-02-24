New Witcher 3 DLC to bridge gap between Wild Hunt and Witcher 4

CD Projekt Red's new Witcher 3 DLC is pegged to be the bridge between Wild Hunt and the upcoming Witcher 4 game, with an expansion of Velen.

TL;DR: Rumors suggest a new Witcher 3 DLC may expand existing regions like Velen, reusing assets to bridge the story gap between Wild Hunt and Witcher 4. A Polish insider hints the content won't introduce new areas but will enhance familiar maps, though official confirmation from CD Projekt Red is still pending.

Rumors of a new Witcher 3 DLC have been stirring for quite some time, and now more fuel has been thrown on the rumor fire with a known Polish insider giving some hints as to the setting of the purported upcoming content.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The news comes from UV o grach, a former Gry-Online journalist that reportedly has connections within the Polish gaming industry. The insider said on a livestream earlier this month that assets from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt were being reused, and that the goal of the DLC is to fill in the missing spots on the map between The Witcher 4's story and Wild Hunt's.

These comments sparked a flurry of questions within the livestream's chat, and while the insider didn't deny or confirm the Witcher 3's DLC, they did say that fans are looking at the horizon when the answer is right under their nose. Reports indicate this suggests the DLC won't be an entirely new region, such as the previously rumored addition of the Zerrikania region, and that the DLC will be an extension of an already established region within the game.

A rumor from early December last year pointed to the DLC expanding on the Velen region. Perhaps that is what the insider was referring to? It's hard to say exactly until we get an official confirmation of the DLC from CD Projekt Red, and until then, take all this information with a healthy amount of skepticism.