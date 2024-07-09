Logitech G309 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse is compact, powerful, and affordable

The new Logitech G309 G309 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse features impressive specs, is versatile, and best of all - affordable.

Logitech has unveiled its latest lightweight and portable wireless gaming mouse, the Logitech G309 LIGHTSPEED. With dual-wireless connectivity and the company's power-efficient (and powerful) HERO 25K sensor, the Logitech G309 can deliver over 300 hours of low-latency 1ms LIGHTSPEED gameplay on a single AA battery.

The new Logitech G309 G309 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse, image credit: Logitech.

Switch to Bluetooth, and the battery life jumps to an even more impressive 600 hours. Weighing in at 86 grams with the battery, the Logitech G309 is compact, versatile, and lightweight enough to double as an on-the-go productivity tool and a weapon of choice for those late-night gaming sessions. It also sports a new form factor and ergonomic shape, designed for comfort and multiple grip styles.

When paired with Logitech's POWERPLAY Wireless Charging System, the Logitech G309 can also be used without a battery, making it even lighter - 68 grams. As a LIGHTSPEED device, all you'll need is a single receiver or dongle to use the Logitech G309 LIGHTSPEED with a compatible keyboard like the recently announced Logitech G515 TKL LIGHTSPEED Gaming Keyboard.

Sitting at the heart of the Logitech G309 LIGHTSPEED is the HERO 25K sensor, which supports a 1ms report rate, 400 IPS tracking, and up to 25,600 DPI sensitivity with no artificial acceleration or smoothing. It also features hybrid optical-mechanical switches, as seen in the impressive Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse we recently reviewed.

The Logitech G309 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse retails for $79.99 or $149.95; pre-orders are open now.

"For years, we have been committed to evolving our LIGHTSPEED technology and innovation so that everyone from esports pros to new gamers can enjoy wireless gameplay," said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming. "Our LIGHTSPEED technology, in conjunction with our HERO sensors, has advanced to the point where all gamers, from the world's elite esports pros athletes to the first time gamer, know they can trust Logitech G mice to perform every time. With the G309 LIGHTSPEED, we have brought the same top-of-the-line technology, including HERO 25K sensor, POWERPLAY compatibility, and LIGHTSPEED wireless - all at a price point that is affordable to most."