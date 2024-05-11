Microsoft's iPhone app marketplace is coming soon, but it's web-based

Microsoft's mobile game marketplace is coming to the iPhone and it'll do it in July, the company has confirmed. But it'll be a website, not an app.

When the European Union allowed third-party app stores onto the iPhone as a result of the Digital Markets Act earlier this year it meant that Apple would be forced to allow people to install apps from somewhere other than the App Store for the first time/. While the EU's DMA only applies in the European Union, it's a change that brings real opportunity for companies that want to compete with Apple. And Microsoft is one of those.

Microsoft had already confirmed that it intended to launch a store that would allow users to download content onto their iPhone and now we know when it will arrive. According to a Bloomberg report, Microsoft says that it intends to launch its new mobile game store in July, and it's being run by the Xbox portion of the business. And notably, it won't be an app as such but rather a website instead.

Popular Now: Scientists use supercomputer to find out when humanity will perish

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Xbox President Sarah Bond confirmed the news and the company intends to make its own games available for download initially. However, the company also apparently intends to open the doors to other publishers who want to distribute their wars via the Xbox store as well, and that could be pretty huge.

As for why Microsoft has chosen to go the website route rather than a traditional app as other third-party app marketplaces appear to be doing, Microsoft says that it's all about making sure that the store is accessible by people using all devices and in all parts of the world, independent of policies of closed ecosystems - seemingly having a dig at Apple along the way.