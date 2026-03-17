Bethesda gives script extender creators early preview access of new game updates to prepare FOSE & SKSE tools

Bethesda's Todd Howard says that the team tries to mitigate mod incompatibility issues by letting script extender developers try out new game builds.

TL;DR: Bethesda acknowledges that game updates often disrupt mods, especially script extenders like FOSE and SKSE, so it provides modders early access to new builds to help them update quickly. Despite warnings and efforts, updates may still break mods as Bethesda continues re-releasing games for commercial reasons.

Bethesda knows that its game updates will break your mods, so it does its due diligence and tries to give modders ample time to prepare.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

When Bethesda re-releases a game, it's usually great for the company but not so great for PC gamers--the new versions often break the customized versions of the game that have been tailor-made with mods. Interestingly enough, Bethesda's Todd Howard says that the studio is thoughtful about new game updates like Fallout 4 Anniversary--the studio knows the updates will break existing mods that rely on script extenders, so the devs try to mitigate that friction by giving script extender creators early access to new Fallout and Elder Scrolls builds.

In a recent interview with Mortismal Gaming about Bethesda and the future of Starfield, company mastermind Todd Howard briefly discussed the topic of new releases breaking old mods, especially script extenders like FOSE and SKSE that have to also be updated with the latest build. If you've ever wondered how these programs update so fast in tandem with releases, it appears that Bethesda "tries to" give the creators early access to specific game builds so the extenders can be as readily updated.

"There's also the world of like script extenders that kind of piggyback on the executable...that's a tricky one too. We try to give them an early look to sort of prepare for it, but even that is tricky for those to do it," Howard said.

"But just to let people know, we are thinking about that. We are thinking about script extenders and things and what the timing is. We do our absolute best there."

The studio has even gone so far as to warn users when the new updates will break mods, especially during the Creation Update from November 2025.

As for a solution...there may not be one, as Bethesda will basically keep re-releasing its games in a bid to secure more commercial sales (these RPGs are old games that get re-launched every so often). Each update could continue breaking mods, and script extenders may just have to keep playing catch-up.

Meanwhile, Bethesda's own Creations paid mod marketplace sells user-created content that is fully compatible with the new versions.