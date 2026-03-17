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NVIDIA unveils next-generation AI infrastructure is going off planet

NVIDIA has unveiled the Vera Rubin Space Module, a specific module designed for orbital data centers running LLMs and advanced foundation models.

NVIDIA unveils next-generation AI infrastructure is going off planet
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TL;DR: NVIDIA introduced the Vera Rubin Space Module, a specialized unit designed to support orbital data centers that operate large language models and advanced foundation models.

NVIDIA has unveiled the new Vera Rubin AI platform, specifically designed to advance AI into its next phase of reasoning, automation, agentic-based workloads, and continuous responses. However, not all that power will be allocated to the numerous AI server farms around the world; some of it is destined for off-planet use.

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During NVIDIA's GTC 2026 presentation, company CEO Jensen Huang unveiled the Vera Rubin Space Module, which Huang says will deliver up to 25x times more AI compute than Hopper-generation H100. According to the announcement, six commercial space companies have already adopted the new Vera Rubin Space Module, which NVIDIA says is specifically designed for orbital data centers that are running LLMs in space.

Huang explained during the keynote that NVIDIA is seeking a way to expand its AI computing stack beyond Earth, leading to the creation of "AI factories in space". The Vera Rubin Space Module is designed to solve a current problem in data transfer in space: satellites capture large swaths of data and then have to send it back to Earth for processing. That process introduces latency and bandwidth requirements, but with the Vera Rubin Space Module, the idea is that inference compute is much closer to where the data is being generated, reducing latency, processing time, etc.

The benefits of reducing latency would be answers to questions delivered much faster than today, enabling decisions to be made more quickly. This would include changes to Earth observation, communications, autonomous spacecraft systems, and the frequency of scientific discoveries.

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Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO, G.Skill's Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4 3600MHz, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 FE. It runs WD_BLACK's SN8100 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by NZXT's Kraken 360mm, housed in Lian Li's Lancool III, and powered by Corsair's RM1000x SHIFT. Accessories include the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard, Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 274UPF monitor.

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