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Elgato Stream Deck+ XL shown running the original DOOM game with controller

A developer has used OpenAI Codex to successfully port the original DOOM game over to Elgato's Stream Deck+ XL, and even a controller can be used.

Elgato Stream Deck+ XL shown running the original DOOM game with controller
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Tech and Science Editor
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TL;DR: Developers have made the original DOOM run on unusual devices, including the Elgato Stream Deck+ XL. Brent Schooley used OpenAI's Codex AI to generate code enabling gameplay, assigning controls to keys and dials, demonstrating DOOM as a benchmark for testing diverse device capabilities.

Developers have been on a quest to get the original DOOM game to run on as many devices as it possibly can, including devices you wouldn't even consider if you were asked to guess, such as an pregnancy test, earbuds, keyboard keycaps, and even human brain cells.

Developers who have gotten the original DOOM to run on as many devices as possible have made it a somewhat community-accepted benchmark for testing device capabilities, and now one developer has managed to get it to work on Elgato's Stream Deck+ XL. The Stream Deck+ XL is the latest addition to the growing line of Elgato Stream Decks, and Brent Schooley has revealed in a series of X posts that with a little bit of tweaking of performance, he was able to get Codex to create code that made DOOM playable.

Codex is an AI system developed by OpenAI to write and understand computer code from natural-language prompts. The system can generate code in multiple languages, including Python, C, and JavaScript. Additionally, it can modify existing programs, fix bugs, and build new software features. Schooley wrote on X that each dial can perform movement/action inputs if the user doesn't have a controller, which Schooley demonstrates is compatible in the above video.

Furthermore, Schooley writes that Codex also assigned controls to most of the keys and then generated the diagram below as a helpful cheat sheet.

Photo of the Elgato Stream Deck XL Studio Controller
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Tech and Science Editor

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Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO, G.Skill's Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4 3600MHz, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 FE. It runs WD_BLACK's SN8100 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by NZXT's Kraken 360mm, housed in Lian Li's Lancool III, and powered by Corsair's RM1000x SHIFT. Accessories include the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard, Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 274UPF monitor.

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