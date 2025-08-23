DOOM can now be played on a power bank with a 2.26-inch LCD display

A developer has managed to get 1993's classic DOOM running on a power bank, with movement and shooting programmed into the rotary dial.

TL;DR: Developers continue to showcase DOOM's versatility by running the 1993 classic on unconventional devices, including the Anker Prime GaN charger with a 2.26-inch LCD and ARM SoC. This trend highlights both developer skill and the game's adaptability across unique hardware platforms without modifications.

Developers from around the world have made it their mission to get the 1993 classic title DOOM to run on the most novel devices, and the latest device added to the growing list is an Anker Prime GaN charger.

Getting DOOM to run on an unconventional device has become its own benchmark in a way, as it tests the skill of the developer and showcases the intense flexibility of the classic title. To demonstrate how much developers enjoy getting DOOM to run on devices you would never expect, here's a short list of the devices that have successfully been able to play the game:

The Anker Prime GaN charger features a 480 x 200-pixel 2.26-inch LCD display along with a Synwit AWM34S ARM SoC. The chip is running at 150MHz and has 8MB of SDRAM along with 16MB of flash storage. Those specifications are more than enough to support DOOM. Additionally, the game was loaded onto the device without any hardware mods as the developer used the built-in debugging header.

You are probably wondering how you would actually play DOOM on a power bank. The movement controls, along with shooting and interactions, are programmed into the rotary wheel.