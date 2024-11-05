Doom for the Nintendo alarm clock? It's here, and the 90s shooter runs surprisingly smoothly

The controls, mind you, are seriously clunky as you might expect, but getting Doom running on the Alarmo is an impressive feat nonetheless.

You probably saw the launch of Nintendo's alarm clock (called Alarmo) recently, and if the immediate question on your lips was 'Can it run Doom' we've now got a definitive answer - yes.

The latest in the long line of attempts to get the weirdest gadgets and pieces of tech playing the classic 30-year-old shooter (yes, it really has been that long - actually just over three decades) has been shown off by GaryOderNichts on X.

You can see Doom running on the Alarmo in the above post, with it being the shareware version of the shooter (albeit with the WAD compressed and then uncompressed to the memory upon boot, to get around USB loader memory size limitations, we're told).

The end result is Doom up and running, albeit with no sound, and obviously clunky controls. Moving and shooting using the Alarmo is not the easiest thing to manage, and you're hardly going to be pulling off any flick-style high-sensitivity mousing kills here. Neither will you be doing a Doom speed run in a hurry (ahem), either.

But the game works on Nintendo's Alarmo, and it runs surprisingly well - considering this is a novelty alarm clock, not a PC - the fiddly controls aside. Also, as Gary has made the necessary files available on GitHub, you can give the game a whirl yourself if you've bought an Alarmo.

Previously, we've seen Doom weirdness that includes the shooter running on a keycap, and a port of the game for a quantum computer (that doesn't even exist yet).