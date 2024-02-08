Disney buys $1.5 billion stake in Epic Games to create a new 'universe'

Disney has purchased a $1.5 billion stake in Fortnite maker Epic Games to create a new 'universe' that will let gamers interact with iconic Disney IP.

Published
1 minute & 25 seconds read time

Entertainment giant Disney has purchased a $1.5 billion stake in Epic Games and teamed up with the company to create something incredible.

Disney buys $1.5 billion stake in Epic Games to create a new 'universe' 51511
Open Gallery 2

This partnership intends to develop a new expansive, open, persistent, and social universe that will seamlessly "interoperate" with the popular game Fortnite and let fans "play, watch, shop and engage" iconic characters and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar, and more.

The news was revealed during Disney's Q1 FY24 Earnings call, where it was said this new experience will be built entirely in Unreal Engine and will give players the ability to "create their own stories and experiences, express their fandom in a distinctly Disney way, and share content with each other in ways that they love."

"Our exciting new relationship with Epic Games will bring together Disney's beloved brands and franchise with the hugely popular Fortnite in a transformational new games and entertainment universe," said Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Walt Disney Company. This will be Disney's biggest entry into the world of video games and will offer significant growth and expansion for both the company and its fan base.

"Disney was one of the first companies to believe in the potential of bringing their worlds together with ours in Fortnite, and they use Unreal Engine across their portfolio," said CEO and Founder of Epic Games Tim Sweeny. "Now we're collaborating on something entirely new to build a persistent, open, and interoperable ecosystem that will bring together Disney and Fortnite communities."

As of writing, no further details have been given about this project or when fans can expect to see it materialize, but it is said to be a "multi-year project" and will expand on Disney and Fortnite's previous collaborations.

Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.00
$25.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/8/2024 at 2:14 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:ign.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags