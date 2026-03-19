From Vera Rubin to PCIe Gen 6 and HBM4e, here's some of the tech we saw at NVIDIA GTC 2026

At NVIDIA GTC 2026 we got to see some of the most cutting-edge tech that will power the future of AI, covering memory, storage, and GPUs.

TL;DR: NVIDIA GTC 2026 showcased cutting-edge AI and memory technologies, including the NVIDIA Vera Rubin Superchip with next-gen CPU, GPU, SOCAMM2, and HBM4 memory. Highlights featured Samsung's high-bandwidth HBM4e wafers, Micron PCIe Gen6 SSDs paired with NVIDIA GPUs, and innovative AI storage solutions from Phison and Silicon Motion.

NVIDIA GTC 2026 has been a big one for announcements, from a first look at next-gen technologies on the horizon to glimpses at what's in store for the future. Attending this year, TweakTown's Jon Coulter got a chance to walk through the showfloor and spend time with some of the biggest names in memory, storage, GPU, and AI solutions. Naturally, he took plenty of pictures of what was on display.

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First, because it's impressive tech that would have been considered impossible or unachievable not too long ago, and second, because this is the sort of hardware and technology that will take a few years, or longer, to make its way to the consumer space.

Naturally, one of the highlights was getting to see a NVIDIA Vera Rubin Superchip prototype in the flesh (or silicon) at SK Hynix's booth, which was signed by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. In addition to featuring NVIDIA's next-gen CPU and GPU architecture for AI, it also sports the latest SOCAMM2 and HBM4 flash memory from SK Hynix.

Read more: Micron confirms HBM4 memory and PCIe Gen6 SSDs are in 'high-volume' production

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Here's Samsung showcasing HBM4 and HBM4e wafers that are apparently Jensen Huang-approved, with the latter offering impressive memory bandwidth of up to 4 TB/s.

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What happens when you pair 44 Micron PCIe Gen6 SSDs with Broadcom switches and NVIDIA H100 NVL GPUs? We're not exactly sure, but the odds are it'll handle cutting-edge AI workloads.

Here's Phison's aiDAPTIV technology showcasing how its storage can transform a compact mini PC with a laptop GPU into an AI powerhouse by dramatically increasing the memory pool with SSD technology.

Here's a small slice of Silicon Motion's compact NVMe boot drive solutions for AI and enterprise systems.

And here are a few more shots covering tech from PNY, GIGABYTE, Micron, and SK Hynix

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