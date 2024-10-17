All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
In loving memory of Tyler Bernath, TweakTown Hardware Editor

We regretfully report that Tyler Bernath, TweakTown Hardware Editor, lost his battle with cancer yesterday at age 41. We will remember you!

In loving memory of Tyler Bernath, TweakTown Hardware Editor
Published
1 minute read time

Yesterday, October 17, 2024, we lost a great man and friend. Tyler Bernath, TweakTown Hardware Editor, lost his battle with cancer at age 41 years old at his home in Montpelier, Ohio. After going through several rounds of chemotherapy and treatment over several years, sadly, the cancer took over. He fought against the terrible disease for as long as he could with huge courage. In the end, he went peacefully at his home.

In loving memory of Tyler Bernath, TweakTown Hardware Editor 2
2

Tyler started with us in 2013 and was with TweakTown for almost 12 years and published 1452 content items - most of which were reviews. That's an amazing average of 2.5 reviews every week over 12 years - an incredible effort that will be hard for anyone to reproduce again. His first review was of the SanDisk Extreme 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive, and his final was of the Acer Predator Triton Neo 16 Gaming Laptop.

In fact, till the end, when he knew his time was near, he was still trying to complete reviews. That's sad, but it also makes me happy in a way, knowing that his work kept him busy and occupied. Tyler informed hundreds of thousands of consumers on which products to buy or avoid in the storage, networking, NAS, Mini PC, CPU, and motherboard fields.

Tyler's passing is a significant loss to TweakTown, and myself and the team are still coming to grips with the fact that he is gone. We thank you for your work and commitment over the years and will find it hard to replace you. Rest in peace, Tyler. We will remember you!

Photo of the product for sale

Rest In Peace Brother T-Shirt

$19.99
Founder

Cameron founded TweakTown® in 1999 after it originally started off as his personal homepage. Cameron was once, many years ago, the only person producing content, but nowadays, he spends his time ensuring the company and website operates at its best in his managing director position.

