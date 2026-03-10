TweakTown
News
Artificial Intelligence

YouTube announces its stepping up its fight against AI-generated content

YouTube announced it will further strengthen its defences against one of the worst aspects of AI-generated content: unwanted deepfakes of public figures.

YouTube announces its stepping up its fight against AI-generated content
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: YouTube is enhancing its measures to combat unwanted deepfakes of public figures, addressing a major concern related to AI-generated content.

With the emergence of AI-powered tools, there have been genuine concerns about their misuse for nefarious purposes, such as impersonating public figures to sell a product or pushing a specific message online.

These AI "deepfake" videos, which are essentially AI-generated content designed to impersonate an individual, are a real problem that social media platforms will need to tackle. Now YouTube has announced it's upping its defences against AI deepfakes by expanding its likeness detection technology.

YouTube has outlined in a new blog post that creators in the YouTube Partner Program can now submit a short video of themselves along with a government ID to teach the system what they look like.

That way, once a YouTube video is uploaded, the system will scan the content and attempt to detect whether the creator's likeness has been mimicked by an AI. If the system detects an AI-generated impersonation, the creator being impersonated can review the content and request its removal.

If a removal request is submitted, the content will be subject to YouTube's existing privacy and moderation guidelines, meaning some deepfake content will remain on YouTube if it qualifies as parody, satire, or legitimate commentary, despite being a deepfake of a public figure.

News Sources:digitaltrends.com and blog.youtube

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO, G.Skill's Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4 3600MHz, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 FE. It runs WD_BLACK's SN8100 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by NZXT's Kraken 360mm, housed in Lian Li's Lancool III, and powered by Corsair's RM1000x SHIFT. Accessories include the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard, Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 274UPF monitor.

Follow TweakTown on Google News
Add TweakTown as a source on Google

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles