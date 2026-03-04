Fallout Remaster hope shattered by the studio that sparked it

TL;DR: Speculation about Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas remakes arose after Iron Galaxy Studios shared a company meeting image featuring the iconic Fallout loading screen. However, Iron Galaxy clarified they are not working on any Fallout projects, dismissing the rumors as a routine internal presentation slide.

The hope for Fallout New Vegas and Fallout 3 remakes in the same fashion as The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion began when Iron Galaxy Studios shared an image of an internal presentation, and the slide open on a computer screen was the iconic Please Stand By loading image from Fallout.

The image also featured the caption, "Today's our February company meeting. It's time to catch up with what the company's been up to and what's coming up next for IG [Iron Galaxy]." That caption plus the image resulted in the Fallout community taking what seemed to be a big hint at something Fallout related happening at Iron Galaxy, and the leap to that being a remake was relatively easy to make considering Iron Galaxy assisted in the port of Skyrim to the Nintendo Switch, and the development of Fallout 76, and The Elder Scrolls Online.

However, Iron Galaxy isn't working on anything Fallout related, as the company has cleared up the speculation in a recent X post where the studio responded to an article saying Iron Galaxy was teasing something Fallout related being in the works, "Nope! There is nothing to see here. Sorry to disturb the volcanoes, but that was just a BTS look at our company meeting. We use that slide every month and has nothing to do with anything Fallout being worked on. As you can imagine, we love Fallout, too. Now pardon us as we retreat back into our vault."