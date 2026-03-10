Capcom teases new content for Resident Evil 9 Requiem: photo mode, new mini-game, and a story expansion confirmed

Capcom officially confirms that a new expansion for Resident Evil 9 Requiem is in development, saying that the story will 'delve deeper into the world'

Capcom reveals some of its post-launch plans for Resident Evil 9 Requiem, including additional modes and a new narrative-driven expansion.

The latest Resident Evil game will continue engaging players throughout 2026 with some new updates, including a fully-fledged photo mode to capture the impressive visuals of the RE Engine, as well as a new paid story expansion that will flesh out more of the game's mythos and lore.

"We are planning on adding more content. First, the much-awaited photo mode. On top of that, there's another surprise coming around May. We're planning to add a mini-game. One more thing: We are planning to make extra story content. In this story, we will delve deeper into the world of Requiem," game director Koshi Nakanishi said in today's update.

No release date was announced for the new expansion, but it might be coming later throughout the year--maybe in time for Halloween?

"We're hard at work on it now, but it will take some time, so we ask for your patience and hope you'll look forward to it," Nakanishi said.

The director goes on to highlight Resident Evil 9's strong launch success, where the game became the fastest-selling chapter in the entire multi-decade horror franchise.

"Thanks to our players' overwhelming response, we've already sold over five million copies. On behalf of the development team, I want to extend our heartfelt gratitude. "We hope to continue providing support on Resident Evil to live up to its positive reception. We will continue to address any other bugs and performance issues."

Previous leaks suggested that RE9 would have a story expansion, perhaps even two of them, however Capcom only made the official confirmations on the modes highlighted today.