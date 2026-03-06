Nintendo sues US government over tariffs, seeks refunds with interest

Nintendo of America has sued the US government over President Trump's illegal IEEPA tariffs, seeking refunds as well as interest.
As per Aftermath's Nicole Carpenter, Nintendo of America has filed a lawsuit against multiple US agencies seeking tariff refunds, including the US Department of the Treasury, US Department of Commerce, and the US Department of Homeland Security.
The 14-page complaint alleges that Nintendo of America has been "directly harmed by Defendant's unlawful actions related to the Executive Orders and IEEPA Duties," and the company asks the US Court of International Trade for a number of remedies, including an official declaration that the IEEPA tariffs are unlawful, as well as refunds for the duties that were paid by Nintendo with interest on top.
Below is a selection of quotes from the complaint filing:
"Since February 1, 2025, President Trump has executed the unlawful Executive Orders, imposing tariffs on imports from a vast swath of countries.
"After this Court's findings regarding the illegality of the IEEPA Duties, Defendants enforced and continued to assess and collect those duties. Plaintiff has been directly harmed by Defendant's unlawful actions related to the Executive Orders and IEEPA Duties."
...
"Plaintiff has standing to sue because it is the importer of record for goods that were subject to IEEPA Duties. Plaintiff was thus responsible for paying the IEEPA Duties on those goods and made such payments.
"As a result, Plaintiff has suffered injury caused by the IEEPA Duties. If not remedied, and absent a ruling from this Court [...], Plaintiff will suffer immediate and irreparable harm for the entries it has paid (i.e. entries that have already been liquidated and those that will continue to be liquidated as long as the IEEPA Duties are imposed."
Nintendo is asking for seven prayers for relief in this case:
- Declare that Defendants' actions resulting in IEEPA Duties are unlawful and void ab initio;
- Enjoin Defendants and their agents, employees, and any persons acting under Defendants' direction or control from engaging in any effort to collect or liquidate any IEEPA Duties;
- Order the reliquidation of any liquidated entries including IEEPA Duties;
- Order the liquidation of all unliquidated entries including IEEPA Duties to remove the IEEPA Duties;
- Order Defendants to promptly refund, with interest, any IEEPA duties paid by Plaintiff regardless of liquidation status, or alternatively enter a money judgment in the same amount;
- Award Plaintiff its costs and reasonable attorney fees; and
- Grant such order and further relief as may be just and proper