Nintendo sues US government over tariffs, seeks refunds with interest

Now that the Supreme Court has ruled US President Trump's tariffs as illegal, Nintendo is suing the United States government in response, seeking refunds.

TL;DR: Nintendo of America has sued multiple US government agencies over President Trump's illegal IEEPA tariffs, seeking a court declaration that the tariffs are unlawful, refunds with interest for paid duties, and an injunction against further collection, citing direct harm from the imposed tariffs on their imported goods.

Nintendo of America has sued the US government over President Trump's illegal IEEPA tariffs, seeking refunds as well as interest.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

As per Aftermath's Nicole Carpenter, Nintendo of America has filed a lawsuit against multiple US agencies seeking tariff refunds, including the US Department of the Treasury, US Department of Commerce, and the US Department of Homeland Security.

The 14-page complaint alleges that Nintendo of America has been "directly harmed by Defendant's unlawful actions related to the Executive Orders and IEEPA Duties," and the company asks the US Court of International Trade for a number of remedies, including an official declaration that the IEEPA tariffs are unlawful, as well as refunds for the duties that were paid by Nintendo with interest on top.

Below is a selection of quotes from the complaint filing:

"Since February 1, 2025, President Trump has executed the unlawful Executive Orders, imposing tariffs on imports from a vast swath of countries. "After this Court's findings regarding the illegality of the IEEPA Duties, Defendants enforced and continued to assess and collect those duties. Plaintiff has been directly harmed by Defendant's unlawful actions related to the Executive Orders and IEEPA Duties." ... "Plaintiff has standing to sue because it is the importer of record for goods that were subject to IEEPA Duties. Plaintiff was thus responsible for paying the IEEPA Duties on those goods and made such payments. "As a result, Plaintiff has suffered injury caused by the IEEPA Duties. If not remedied, and absent a ruling from this Court [...], Plaintiff will suffer immediate and irreparable harm for the entries it has paid (i.e. entries that have already been liquidated and those that will continue to be liquidated as long as the IEEPA Duties are imposed."

Nintendo is asking for seven prayers for relief in this case: