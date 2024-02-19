Cyberpunk 2077 with photorealistic mod running at 8K looks unbelievably good

Cyberpunk 2077 has never looked better with this photorealism mod running at 8K, it's about as close as we'll get to next-gen Cyberpunk... for now.

Published
1 minute & 37 seconds read time

Cyberpunk 2077 is already one of the best-looking games on the market... but man, with these mods (and running at the glorious 8K resolution)... it has never looked better. Check it out:

A new video shared by modder NextGen Dreams on YouTube earlier this month shows off Cyberpunk 2077 with a bunch of mods installed: NovaLUT, the HD Reworked Project by HalfHogan, and a custom photorealism Reshade mod, all applied and running at 7680 x 4320.

The modded cars look absolutely insane; photorealism is the word here, making the world of Night City that Cyberpunk 2077 developed CD PROJEKT RED, shine brighter than it ever has before. Every single detail looks out-of-this-world, from the detail on the external parts of the car down to the tiny details on the interior... it all looks incredible.

The modder explained on the YouTube description: "Driving with the latest ultra photorealistic path tracing for Cyberpunk 2077. This is made possible with DLSS 3.5, ReSTIR GI Path Tracing and the new Nova LUT. Running on RTX 4090. This build uses game version 2.11.".

As for the mods used:

  • Nova LUT by theCyanideX (Original Version)
  • Cyberpunk 2077 HD Reworked Project by HalkHogan
  • Custom Photorealistic Reshade by Me - see my channel page if you're interested

The cars look truly incredible in 8K with the mods applied to Cyberpunk 2077, with the following car mods used:

  • Bugatti Chiron SuperSport
  • Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
  • BMW M8 Competition Coupe
  • Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster
  • Ford Mustang RTR Spec 5
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

