AMD's Client and Gaming segment had a record 2025, driven by demand for Ryzen processors

Client and Gaming revenue hit a record $14.6 billion in 2025, a massive 51% increase over 2024. AMD attributes the bulk of this growth to its Ryzen lineup.

TL;DR: AMD's Q4 2026 revenue hit records with $5.4 billion from Data Center and $3.1 billion from Client and Gaming segments, driven by strong Ryzen CPU and Radeon GPU demand. In 2025, Client and Gaming revenue rose 51%, reflecting AMD's growing CPU market share and AI expansion.

Although AMD's Data Center segment led the company's Q4 2026 revenue by recording a record $5.4 billion, thanks to AMD EPYC processor and AMD Instinct GPU shipments, the company's Client and Gaming segment was not far behind. This covers AMD's consumer market, from Ryzen CPUs and Radeon GPUs to mobile chips and even custom APUs for consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

AMD's Client and Gaming segment recorded $3.1 billion in revenue for Q4 2026, with the Client side of the business recording a record $3.1 billion, up 34% year-over-year. Although the Gaming side's $843 million was lower, it was still up 50% year over year, thanks primarily to "semi-custom revenue" from consoles and gaming hardware, as well as from Radeon GPUs. Interestingly, AMD doesn't highlight or mention the RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 9000 Series in its report.

Popular Popular Now: Logitech says if its new mouse doesn't 'change the way you play' you'll get a full refund

For the full 2025 calendar year, Client and Gaming revenue hit a record $14.6 billion, up 51% from 2024. AMD attributes this to strong demand for Ryzen processors, which continue to gain market share at the expense of Intel's consumer-facing CPUs. And yes, even though AMD's big financial success in 2025 was AI, it's good to see Ryzen included in the mix.

"2025 was a defining year for AMD, with record revenue and earnings driven by strong execution and broad-based demand for our high-performance and AI platforms," said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD chair and CEO. "We are entering 2026 with strong momentum across our business, led by accelerating adoption of our high-performance EPYC and Ryzen CPUs and the rapid scaling of our data center AI franchise."

On the Ryzen front, AMD recently launched its new gaming CPU, the Ryzen 7 9850X3D, which has taken the crown from the Ryzen 7 9800X3D as the fastest gaming processor. And with the arrival of the AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series for mobile devices and new Ryzen AI Max+ SKUs, the company is looking to continue that momentum as we head into 2026.