NVIDIA officially unveils Rubin: its next-gen AI platform with huge upgrades, next-gen HBM4

NVIDIA details next-gen Rubin AI platform at CES 2026: its first extreme-codesigned, six-chip AI platform with next-gen HBM4 memory is now in production.

TL;DR: At CES 2026, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang unveiled the Rubin AI platform, a six-chip, extreme-codesigned system delivering 50 petaflops and cutting AI token costs to one-tenth of its predecessor. Rubin integrates GPUs, CPUs, advanced networking, and AI-native storage to accelerate large-scale AI innovation economically and efficiently.

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang proudly took the stage at CES 2026, unveiling the company's next-generation Rubin AI platform.

NVIDIA's new Rubin AI platform is the successor to its dominant Blackwell AI chips, with Rubin being the first extreme-codesigned, six-chip AI platform, with Jensen adding that it's now in full production. NVIDIA is aiming to "push AI to the next frontier" with Rubin, not just offering far more computing power, but slicing the cost of generating tokens to around 1/10 of Blackwell, making large-scale AI "far more economical to deploy".

The use of extreme codesign means that designing all of the components together is essential because scaling AI to gigascale requires tighter integration innovation between chips, trays, racks, networking, storage, and software to remove bottlenecks. This massively reduces the costs of training and inference, added Huang.

Read more: NVIDIA Rubin CPX GPU to feature 128GB GDDR7 memory, launches end of 2026

Jensen also unveiled AI-native storage with NVIDIA Inference Context Memory Storage Platform, an AI-native KV-cache tier that increases long-context inference with 5x higher tokens per second, 5x increased performance per TCO dollar, and 5x better power efficiency.

All of these innovations turn into the new Rubin AI platform, that NVIDIA says promises to dramatically accelerate AI innovation, delivering AI tokens at 1/10 the cost. Huang said: "The faster you train AI models, the faster you can get the next frontier out to the world. This is your time to market. This is technology leadership".

Huang said: "Computing has been fundamentally reshaped as a result of accelerated computing, as a result of artificial intelligence. What that means is some $10 trillion or so of the last decade of computing is now being modernized to this new way of doing computing".

Huang continued: "Every single six months, a new model is emerging, and these models are getting smarter and smarter. Because of that, you could see the number of downloads has exploded".

NVIDIA Rubin AI platform details: