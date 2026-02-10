Binding of Isaac dev's new game Mewgenics is currently the #1 best-seller on Steam

Mewgenics, the new indie game from Binding of Isaac and Super Meat Boy creator Edmund McMillen, is a big hit and is currently the #1 best-seller on Steam.

TL;DR: Mewgenics, a unique turn-based RTS by Binding of Isaac creator Edmund McMillen, quickly became Steam's #1 best-seller, recouping its development budget within hours. Its innovative cat-breeding combat and Steam Verified launch contributed to rapid success, with a console port planned for 2026.

Mewgenics, the latest game from Binding of Isaac dev Edmund McMillen is a hit upon launch, where it has become the #1 best-seller on Valve's PC gaming storefront.

On the heels of mega-successes like Vampire Survivors, Megabonk, and Silksong, the indie world has a new sensation: the supremely weird and unhinged turn-based RTS where you selectively breed cats to get new stats and fight in Final Fantasy Tactics-like combat.

It's called Mewgenics, and it's currently the top-selling game on Steam. Word-of-mouth is spreading fast, and talk of Mewgenics--as well as live streams, screenshots, and clips--are being shared everywhere that gamers gather. The game has done so well that Mewgenics co-developer Tyler Glaiel recently confirmed that he and McMillen recouped their dev budget in just a few hours after launch.

"We have made back our development budget after 3 hours. Thank you all," Glaiel wrote on Bluesky.

Another interesting thing to note: Mewgenics was Steam Verified at launch, and we have to wonder how much that affected sales adoption.

While it might be early to think about a console release, what with the game just launching and boosting to the #1 spot on Steam, McMillen has said in the past that a console port of Mewgenics should also arrive sometime in 2026.

The indie duo has achieved stellar sales at a time when AAA games are taking too long to make, leaving large multi-year gaps in between releases. Indies have filled in these gaps more and more over the years, especially as the content becomes more affordable, accessible, and engaging.