Binding of Isaac dev's new game Mewgenics is currently the #1 best-seller on Steam

Mewgenics, the latest game from Binding of Isaac dev Edmund McMillen is a hit upon launch, where it has become the #1 best-seller on Valve's PC gaming storefront.
On the heels of mega-successes like Vampire Survivors, Megabonk, and Silksong, the indie world has a new sensation: the supremely weird and unhinged turn-based RTS where you selectively breed cats to get new stats and fight in Final Fantasy Tactics-like combat.
It's called Mewgenics, and it's currently the top-selling game on Steam. Word-of-mouth is spreading fast, and talk of Mewgenics--as well as live streams, screenshots, and clips--are being shared everywhere that gamers gather. The game has done so well that Mewgenics co-developer Tyler Glaiel recently confirmed that he and McMillen recouped their dev budget in just a few hours after launch.
"We have made back our development budget after 3 hours. Thank you all," Glaiel wrote on Bluesky.
Another interesting thing to note: Mewgenics was Steam Verified at launch, and we have to wonder how much that affected sales adoption.
While it might be early to think about a console release, what with the game just launching and boosting to the #1 spot on Steam, McMillen has said in the past that a console port of Mewgenics should also arrive sometime in 2026.
The indie duo has achieved stellar sales at a time when AAA games are taking too long to make, leaving large multi-year gaps in between releases. Indies have filled in these gaps more and more over the years, especially as the content becomes more affordable, accessible, and engaging.