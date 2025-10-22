Remedy CEO Tero Virtala steps down in mutual agreement with board of directors

TL;DR: Remedy Entertainment faces a €16 million loss after the poor sales of FBC Firebreak, leading to a tax write-off. CEO Tero Virtala is stepping down after nine years, with interim CEO Markus Mäki appointed as the company seeks new leadership to advance projects like Max Payne and Control 2.

Remedy recently warned investors that it will incur a €16 million loss. Now the company's CEO is leaving, and Remedy seeks new leadership as it tackles Max Payne and Control 2.

FBC Firebreak, the latest game from Remedy, was a bust. The shooter sold so poorly that the company issued a tax write-off for the project, which is essentially an acknowledgement of devaluation of a product. Now, little over a week later, Remedy's CEO Tero Virtala is departing after 9 years of leadership.

Remedy issued a press release announcementconfirming the decision was made in mutual agreement between Tero Virtala and Remedy's board of directors.

Markus Maki, the current chairman of Remedy's board of directors, will take over until a new CEO is appointed. Remedy's current slate of games was not mentioned, nor was the multi-year plan which includes more self-published titles.

Check the full announcement below: