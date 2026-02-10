Intel's next-gen Nova Lake desktop CPUs with dual compute tiles rumored to over 700W power (!)

Intel's next-generation Nova Lake-S desktop CPUs with dual compute dies (up to 52 cores total) rumored to use an insane 700W+ of power.

TL;DR: Intel's upcoming Nova Lake-S desktop CPUs feature up to 52 cores with dual compute tiles and a groundbreaking bLLC cache design, consuming over 700W under full load. These high-performance processors support DDR5-10000+ memory and deliver significant core count and cache improvements, targeting flagship and HEDT markets.

Intel's new flagship Nova Lake-S desktop CPUs are going to be chewing a chunk of power according to new rumors, with the dual compute tiles (52 cores) using upwards of 700W+ of power... HEDT style.

In a new post on X from leaker @kopite7kimi, we're hearing that the full-load power consumption of a Nova Lake K-series processor (unlocked for OC) is "over" 700W for the dual compute tile version. Each of the Nova Lake-S compute tiles will feature 28 cores with dual compute tiles sporting 52 cores... and a TON of power consumption for that.

Intel's next-gen Nova Lake-S desktop processors will be arriving in two variants: a single compute tile version with up to 28 cores, and a dual compute tile variant with up to 52 cores. They'll also be the first processors from Intel with its own bLLC cache design -- similar to AMD X3D cache -- with up to 144MB of cache on a single compute die, and a chunky 288MB of cache on the dual compute tile variant.

Right now, Intel's current-gen flagship Core Ultra 9 285K consumes upwards of 400W of power during full loads and overclocked, but the new dual compute die Nova Lake-S reportedly consuming over 700W of power is NUTS for a non-HEDT (Xeon, Threadripper) processor.

However, the new Nova Lake-S flagship desktop processors will feature twice as many CPU cores as the current 285K "Arrow Lake" CPU, with it looking like Intel is dumping a powerful new HEDT processor onto the market, but offered as a more flagship / mainstream design (more cores, more pools of cache, bLLC, and a much higher TDP).

Now the other question is: how do people keep this thing cool... 700W of power from the CPU isn't easy, so air-cooling is out (like any high-end Core Ultra 9 processor), but mid-range and even the 7800X3D + 9800X3D don't need exotic cooling to stay under thermal control. But, it looks like users will be wanting even more monster CPU cooling squeezed out of their Nova Lake-S processor... especially if it's hogging down 700W+ of power.

Intel is expected to support up to ultra-fast DDR5-10000+ memory on its new 900-series motherboards, with leaks of 7 new SKUs of Core Ultra 400 series with the flagship Core Ultra 9 SKU featuring 52 cores (16 P-Cores + 32 E-Cores + 4 LP-E Cores) with a 150W TDP.

Compare this with the current-gen flagship Core Ultra 9 285K "Arrow Lake-S" desktop CPU which features 8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores for a total of 24 cores (with no LP-E cores), meaning we're in for a 2.16x increase in core count, with 2 x more P-Cores and E-Cores.

The new Core Ultra 7 offering in the Nova Lake-S family rocks more CPU cores than the current flagship Core Ultra 9 processor, with 14 P-Cores and 24 E-Cores joined by 4 LP-E cores for a total of 28 cores, meaning we've got 4 more cores than the current Core Ultra 9 285K chip. The new Core Ultra 5 series CPUs in the Nova Lake-S platform should also impress, offering 8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores joined by 4 LP-E cores.

Intel's next-gen Nova Lake-S desktop "Core Ultra 400" series CPU leaked details: